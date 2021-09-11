Blue roof program sign-ups in East Houma, Saturday

The Army Corps of Engineers will be at Grand Caillou Middle School, in East Houma, on Saturday to register residents for the Blue Roof program.

For the Blue Roof program:

Not all roof types will qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must also be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can sign up for the program at Blueroof.us. and apply for assistance by using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about the residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access property and assess the home's damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on the roof.

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding the program.

Terrebonne Parish Emergency Preparedness say they will help those who been impacted by Hurricane Ida from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. at 2161 Grand Caillou Rd.

