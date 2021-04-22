Birthday parade held for Lafayette boy battling leukemia

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette boy is celebrating his birthday in a special way this year.

Camden Barnard turned 11 years old, and his family decided to celebrate the day the best way they could at the moment - with a birthday parade.

Participants met in the Moore Park parking lot Wednesday evening to drive past Camden's home and help him celebrate. His mother asked everyone to put on their best show and/or surprise for him to show him the appreciation he deserves.

There was also a police escort courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department.

Camden, a student at Prairie Elementary, was diagnosed with leukemia almost three years ago in September 2018. He finished his treatment in November and was declared "cured" until March 9 of this year. Now there's a new plan, which includes getting the cancer back to remission and then, hopefully, a bone marrow transplant.

"We could be sitting here being very negative and saying, 'Poor us, look how bad it is for us,' but we're not doing that at all," said Pat Barnard, Camden's father. "We're working with the scenario that we got. We got a sick boy, he's sick for the second time now and there will be joy, there will be joy. We'll see to it that there is joy because the situation is what you make it."

Read more about Camden's journey here.

