Big time heat expected; rain chances relatively isolated in nature in days ahead

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 15:49:02-04

Some serious heat is on the way for the deep south through the weekend and for much of next week.

Expect highs to push the mid-upper 90s.

Long-range models continue to insist on even triple-digit readings for some heading into next week.

Widely scattered pop-up storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and early evening (20-30%).

HRRR model

Heat index values will push near 102°-106° into the afternoon.

Heat index

As I have been saying all week, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if you have to be outdoors.

Similar set-up heading into Sunday with rain chances a tad lower at 15-20%.

A large ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will really flex its muscle across the region next week.

As a result, rain chances will be limited to 20% as the heat continues to dominate the narrative.

Regional temperatures

Might be a good idea to check in on a neighbor to make sure they are prepared (making sure A/C is working properly, etc).

Have a great weekend and stay cool out there!

TROPICS

Area of disturbed weather near central America continues to only have a slim, 10% chance of development in the next 5 days

Tropical

All the moisture will remain well to the south and west of Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

