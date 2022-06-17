Big time heat expected; rain chances relatively isolated in nature in days ahead

Some serious heat is on the way for the deep south through the weekend and for much of next week.

Expect highs to push the mid-upper 90s.

Long-range models continue to insist on even triple-digit readings for some heading into next week.

Widely scattered pop-up storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and early evening (20-30%).

Saturday PM HRRR model

Heat index values will push near 102°-106° into the afternoon.

Saturday Heat index

As I have been saying all week, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if you have to be outdoors.

Similar set-up heading into Sunday with rain chances a tad lower at 15-20%.

A large ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will really flex its muscle across the region next week.

As a result, rain chances will be limited to 20% as the heat continues to dominate the narrative.

GFS model Regional temperatures

Might be a good idea to check in on a neighbor to make sure they are prepared (making sure A/C is working properly, etc).

Have a great weekend and stay cool out there!

TROPICS

Area of disturbed weather near central America continues to only have a slim, 10% chance of development in the next 5 days

Enhanced satellite Tropical

All the moisture will remain well to the south and west of Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel