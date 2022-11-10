Big changes heading into weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 50s

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOWER 80S

DISCUSSION

We may be mild today and warm Friday, but we do have big changes on the way this weekend.

Let' start with Friday...

Now just about all of the day will be dry and mostly sunny with the exception of a few passing fair weather cumulus clouds.

After a morning start in the 50s, afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Next two days GRAF model

That will be the last of 80 degree days we'll see for a while.

A cold front is currently advancing southward and will get to Acadiana Friday night.

A few showers will be possible with this front Friday night, but nothing that will be amounting to much.

We will then be looking at much cooler conditions for this weekend.

In fact, we'll be talking highs barely in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s!

Sunday morning lows Graf model

Now would probably be a good time to dust off the winter jacket and coats!

Looking long term... it does appear cooler than normal temperatures will stick around for at least the next week.

TROPICS

Hurricane Nicole has made landfall in Florida and has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

It will continue to bring impacts to portions of the sunshine state over the next several hours before continuing to track northeastward into the Carolinas.

It continues to be no threat to Acadina.

Rest of tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel