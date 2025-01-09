Biden signs bill expanding support for in-home caregivers of veterans

President Joe Biden on Monday, Jan. 6 signed the Elizabeth Dole Home and Community-Based Services for Veterans and Caregivers Act, or the Dole Act, into law, providing a significant boost to in-home caregivers who support veterans.

The legislation increases financial support for caregivers by covering 100% of in-home care costs for veterans, a substantial rise from the previous reimbursement rate of 65%.

This change aims to ease the financial burden on family members and loved ones who care for veterans in their homes.

“We’re trying to take care of those who put their lives on the line for this country,” said Matthew West, the Louisiana representative on the National Legislative Committee for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). “Whether they wanted to or not, they raised their hand, and now it’s time we give back.”

The Dole Act is named after Elizabeth Dole, a former senator and longtime advocate for veterans’ issues. The law will also provide expanded resources to in-home caregivers, such as specialized medical equipment, and offer educational and training programs to better prepare them for the unique challenges of caring for veterans.

“This bill helps those individuals who are literally stopping their lives to help a veteran,” West said.

Fred Wesley, a Vietnam War combat veteran from Iberia Parish, said the law will provide much-needed support to veterans and their caregivers.

“They weren’t receiving any types of benefits before,” Wesley said, noting that caregivers previously couldn’t claim expenses like transportation to medical appointments. “Now they’ll be able to receive those types of benefits, plus educational benefits.”

The new law also mandates that the VA implement programs to educate caregivers about veterans' specific needs, including the physical and mental health effects of military service.

Wesley also noted that many caregivers lack knowledge about the 'unique challenges veterans face.'

“[Oftentimes], the caretaker had no knowledge of what the veteran had been through during their military service,” he said. If you're interested in learning more about these educational programs, contact your local Veterans Affairs (VA) office.

The Dole Act is a significant step in ensuring that veterans and their caregivers receive the support they deserve, marking a continued commitment to those who served in the military.

“It’s good that they got this bill passed," said West. "They’re helping those who are helping America’s heroes.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel