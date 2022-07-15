Bicyclist killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On July 14, The Louisiana State Police were notified around 4 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash where a bicyclist on Louisiana highway 308 near highway 182 was severely injured. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Freddie Brooks of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brooks was riding a Murray bicycle south on the sidewalk near the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308, while a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe was also traveling south on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, Brooks steered left onto LA Hwy 308 into the path of the Chevrolet where he was struck and ejected from the bicycle. The driver of the Chevrolet was unharmed, but Brooks was transported to a nearby hospital where he died after receiving severe injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Brooks and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet was suspected of being impaired but the breath sample, he provided, showed no presence of alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation.

