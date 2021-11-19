Beautiful weekend on tap

We've finally made it to the weekend, and the forecast for the next couple of days couldn't look better.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday and Saturday with clouds hard to find for the next 48 hours.

Even with the sunshine temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 60s and with a slight breeze the wind chill will remain a factor.

Temperatures drop into the low 40s tonight and some areas north of the interstate will even sit in the upper 30s, frost may be an issue in the very northern parts of Acadiana.

Clouds will stream back in on Sunday with showers arriving late Sunday night and a few spilling over into Monday with another front that will move through the area.

Temperatures will be cold to start next week but the majority of the holiday week will be quiet so travel should be easy across the south east.

