Beautiful weather today but clouds, showers return Friday

A beautiful day is expected on Thursday as temperatures rebound back into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us on Thursday which will make for a very pleasant day, especially with a light north breeze.

Daniel Phillips

The forecast takes a major turn on Friday with a front moving through the area, that front will in turn bring a round of showers and storms into the area.

Showers will be scattered at first in the afternoon, with leading showers moving in from the Gulf of Mexico before the front arrives.

In the evening showers will start to gather along the frontal boundary to the west, and a broken line of showers will move through between 6-10 p.m.

Chances are there won't be any severe weather, and heavy downpours will be fairly rare even as the front moves through.

Temperatures will then drop significantly for the weekend with wind chill values in the 20s Saturday morning, as winds pick up out of the north 20-25 mph and gusting even higher.

The wind will likely prevent frost from developing on Saturday but that won't be the case Sunday as freezing conditions will return and frost setting in through the morning.

