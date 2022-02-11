Beautiful weather to end the week, temperatures dropping Saturday

The fog has returned to Acadiana early Friday morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be up along I-10 for the morning commute.

That fog should burn off quickly and the sunshine will swoop in to replace it, leaving us with stunning weather to end the work week.

Sunny skies will help push our highs into the low 70s with just a light breeze coming in from the south around 5-10 mph.

A front is going to be moving through the area on Saturday and while it won't produce a line of thunderstorms, it will get the temperatures to drop.

Winds are going to pick up by mid morning on Saturday, coming in from the north around 10-15 mph and gusting around 20-25 mph.

This will prevent the highs from getting much higher than the mid 60s, and with a strong wind from the north will make it feel a little cooler.

The sunshine is going to return on Sunday but the temperatures are going to be cold, after the morning lows sitting around freezing we won't get out of the 50s.

Winds stay a little breezy so be prepared for a a bit of a wind chill through the day on Sunday.

We get back to a more mild temperatures on Monday but that may not last long as another energetic front will be moving through on Thursday.

