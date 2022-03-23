Beautiful weather through the rest of the week

Pleasant conditions expected across Acadiana on Wednesday, as the forecast has a complete turn around from Tuesday's round of storms.

The atmosphere has cleared out, and now we'll be looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for the high, and some chilly weather for the next couple of nights.

Fresh weather will stick with us through the rest of the week, and we'll be pleasantly cool through the rest of the work week.

Winds will remain breezy through the day on Wednesday with a northwesterly breeze around 10-15 mph.

There's very little change over the next few days, although temperatures will increase back up into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend.

The next chance for showers and storms won't be with us until the middle of next week, so we'll keep the quiet weather for quite a while.

