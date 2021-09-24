Beautiful weather continues this weekend

There's not much left to say about the forecast other than it will be spectacular once again.

Wednesday's front is still responsible for the weekend's weather as we continue to deal with a nice dry atmosphere.

Temperatures will consistently sit in the low 80s through the next few days and the lows will continue to drop down into the upper 50s through the weekend.

While it will slowly warm up over the next couple of days the humidity is going to stay low so we won't have much of a heat index to be concerned about.

Acadiana will get a push of moisture on Monday which will bring back a few spotty showers to start the week and becoming a little more widespread by Wednesday.

Until then though it's a beautiful fall weekend so get out there and enjoy a rare round of cool, dry weather.

