Beautiful stretch of weather to round out the week

The weather has completely cleared out early Thursday morning, after a front moved through Acadiana Wednesday evening.

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap for the region over the next several days as high pressure takes over the forecast.

Temperatures will remain in the low 70s in the afternoon both Thursday and Friday with a light breeze coming in from the north.

Gusty conditions will likely be the biggest issue with winds out of the north around 10-15 mph and gusting around 20-25 mph.

Through the rest of the week we won't get any significant change in the forecast, and the only change we'll get by the weekend is a slight increase in the highs.

Daniel Phillips

