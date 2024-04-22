Beautiful, quiet weather to start off Festival week

Daniel Phillips

Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week with a beautiful forecast coming up over the next few days.

The weekend's cold front has dropped in a nice refreshing air mass into Acadiana which will help ease us into the work week.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Monday and another cool evening is on tap.

We will slowly warm up through the middle of the week and by the time the weekend rolls around we'll be looking at highs in the mid 80s.

Moisture will be on the rise later this week as well, however, showers are staying out of the forecast until next week.

Festival International kicks off on Wednesday and we are looking good with warm, albeit muggy, conditions through the festival.

At least we won't be worried about any major showers or storms.

