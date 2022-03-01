Beautiful Mardi Gras forecast

Happy Mardi Gras Acadiana! And what a forecast we have today.

Plenty of sunshine across the region with highs that will push into the low 70s by the afternoon.

It'll be important to dress in layers as the morning will be quite frosty with temperatures sitting in the 30s as you set up your tailgate.

It will remain sunny through the day with only a few fair weather clouds drifting around the region.

Lows will be down in the low 40s overnight and a steady warm up through the rest of the week, highs will be close to 80 by the end of the week.

There's more unsettled weather on the way for the end of the weekend and next week with a potential warm front stalling across the area.

