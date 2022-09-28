Beautiful fall weather for Acadiana, in Florida Ian continues to strengthen

It's shaping up to be another beautiful fall day across Acadiana as we start to wrap up the month of September.

Temperatures have cooled significantly from a week ago, and will continue to drop into the weekend.

The change is most notable overnight and in the morning hours when the lows are down in the low to mid 50s.

Highs will consistently sit in the mid to low 80s the next several days, but with the a nice breeze from the north it won't quiet feel as warm.

Sunshine remains in abundance for the next several days, really through the extended forecast, and humidity will remain low.

There's not much change through the weekend, although temperatures will start to warm up by the start of next work week.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

A powerful hurricane is expected to impact the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, potentially as a category 5 storm, this is essentially the worst case scenario for SW Florida.

Conditions have already started to deteriorate rapidly and the impacts from this storm will be catastrophic.

Those of us in south Louisiana certainly know what this feels like so please keep the residents impacted by this storm in your thoughts.

