Beau Chêne’s 2,000-point scorer has a coach like no other

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — From the beginning, Beau Chêne coach Christopher Charlotte saw something special in, CJ.

“We knew since he was younger that he’d be a really good player,” Christopher Charlotte said. “We didn’t know how good he’d be. Him being around the ball, he just fell in love with it.”

That love of the game carried CJ from Biddy Ball all the way through prep basketball.

“I just always wanted to be one of the best players in this area,” CJ Charlotte said. “Coming into high school, I wanted to be one of the best players in the state.”

Becoming one of the greats meant having a coach who pushed him every step of the way. And that coach also happens to be his father.

“Not many kids get the opportunity to have their dad as a coach,” CJ said. “Our connection has always been being around each other with basketball since we were young.”

For Christopher Charlotte, coaching his son has been a dream come true.

“I thought about the day I’d actually get a chance to coach him,” he said. “Now he’s midway through his senior year. It’s almost over.”

Before his high school career closed, CJ wrote a new chapter in the Charlotte family legacy, surpassing 2,000 career points to become Beau Chêne’s all-time leading scorer.

“It was just a surreal moment,” CJ said. “Since freshman year, I knew I was going to be a good player, but I would have never thought I’d be the all-time leading scorer. This is not a regular accomplishment.”

For Coach Christopher Charlotte, the mission has always been bigger than numbers.

“We want good basketball players, but even greater kids,” he said. “In today’s world, that’s the biggest thing as a father. We use basketball as a tool to help them become better young men. And it’s done its job.”

