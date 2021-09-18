Bayou Vermilion District to host Bayou Festival and Boat Parade

The Bayou Vermilion District is hosting their annual Bayou Festival and Boat parade on Saturday, September 25.

Their mission: "To let the good times flow!"

The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of the river as a viable source of recreation for Lafayette Parish citizens, according to their press release.

The annual parade begins at Vermilionville and continues downriver to Southside Park.

Join them on the water or for the after party which will include food, refreshments, and live music.

Attendees can rent or bring their own paddle craft or motorized boat to join the parade.

"Gather your friends, your canoe, your cooler, your fiddle, your best costumes, your dogs are even welcome… and get ready to join us for a day to celebrate the Bayou Vermilion," they say.

These efforts are organized to conserve and preserve sites along the river, trash/debris cleanup and water quality management.

For more information, and to get registered visit BayouVermilionDistrict.org.

