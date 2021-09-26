Bayou Vermilion District held its 10th annual bayou festival and boat parade

The Bayou Vermilion District formed a procession on the bayou on Saturday with letting "the good times flow" with their tenth annual bayou festival and boat parade.

The mission of the event: to bring attention to the river as a source of recreation for all of Lafayette.

"You see these people that have got the really great flat bottom wooden pirogues that you know, they made themselves... like somebody in their family made themselves," said Brady Mckellar of the Bayou Vermilion District." And to me, I always love to see that in the water because it sort of demonstrates the cultural and the historic connection that the people of Lafayette have to this body of water."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel