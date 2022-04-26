Baton Rouge Bridge Backers Optimistic About 'Very Significant Aid' Despite Pushback

While the Louisiana House has voted to water down Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to spend $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Edwards and other advocates say they are confident the project will get a major injection of state dollars by the time lawmakers adjourn on June 6.

Exactly how much remains murky at the midway point of the 2 1/2 month session.

"I don't know what it will be, but it will be very significant," said state Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and one of the leaders of the push for bridge funding.

Edwards said he is mystified by the House action but confident the push will soon regain traction. "I am optimistic we are going to be able to work through this with the Senate," he told reporters last week.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

