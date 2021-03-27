Baldwin PD investigating vehicle crash involving passenger train, no injuries reported

Baldwin Police and the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving an Amtrak passenger train Friday night.

According to Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. at the Haven St. railroad crossing.

No one was injured in the crash, Smith said. The crash is still under investigation, so it's not clear at this point what happened to cause the crash, he added.

