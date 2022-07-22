SLCC to hold four day back to school camp

SLCC has announced they will host a back to school camp to help students navigate the college culture.

The four day camp begins Monday, July 25, 2022 and ends Thursday, July 28, 2022. Each session will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Students will learn various study skills, identify career skills matching their major, and make campus connections.

Click here to sign up.

For additional information visit SLCC's website or contact Anne Falgot, Director of Strategic Communications at 337-521-8936 or ann.falgout@solacc.edu .

The Back-to-School Camp is hosted by Paradigm Shift and sponsored by the Center for Minority Excellence.

SLCC Lafayette Campus is located at 320 Devalcourt St, Lafayette, LA 70506.

