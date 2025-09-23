Autism Society of Acadiana president weighs in on FDA’s new acetaminophen guidance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing new recommendations following a national announcement by President Donald Trump linking the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism.

As federal health officials warn pregnant people to limit acetaminophen use unless medically necessary, autism advocates in Acadiana are urging the public to approach the news with caution and compassion.

Vanessa Lomas, president of the Autism Society of Acadiana, said the announcement feels personal—and potentially harmful. Her brother, Josh, is on the "furthest extreme of the autism spectrum," is nonverbal, cannot read or write and will never live independently.

"That's something I would love for him, but it's just not in the cards..."

Lomas says the public conversation should focus less on blame and more on support for families already living with autism.

“Even if they came out and said it was definitely Tylenol, it doesn’t change anything for my family,” she said. “And it won’t help the families who are in this now.”

The Autism Society of Acadiana provides resources across seven parishes, connecting families with everything from sensory-friendly haircuts to speech therapy.

While it doesn’t provide daily therapy, the group offers support through activities like cooking classes, water safety training, and sibling support groups.

Lomas, who is also a music therapist, got involved after sharing her own experience as a sibling. She now leads programming for other children growing up with autistic brothers or sisters.

“Our mission is connection—connecting autistic individuals to the community and the community to them,” she said. “They’re cool people. The more others understand that, the better.”

She worries that renewed debate over potential causes could overshadow the real work of acceptance, education and inclusion.

“Some people live independently. Some need lifelong support. But they all deserve dignity—and their families deserve support, not judgment,” Lomas said.

The FDA now advises that pregnant women limit acetaminophen use unless medically necessary. For any further questions, consult your healthcare provider.

------------------------------------------------------------

