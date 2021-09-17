Audubon Zoo announces death of Harvey the two-headed snake

Audubon Zoo of New Orleans announced Wednesday of the passing of their beloved two-headed gopher snake named Harvey.

"Harvey will be missed dearly", the zoo announced on Facebook. "Please keep our Herpetology team and the many others who loved Harvey in your thoughts."

Harvey was named after the Batman villain Harvey Dent (also known as “Two-Face”).

He was donated to the Audubon Zoo in August 2008 by actor Nicolas Cage, they say, Harvey's passing was due to health issues related to old age.

He was believed to be around 14 years old.

