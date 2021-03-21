Ascension Episcopal student named state winner of DAR scholarship

A student at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette has been named the state winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Louisiana State Good Citizens Essay Contest.

André Francis Domengeaux of Youngsville was chosen by the school faculty as someone who displays the qualities of a good citizen, like dependability, service, patriotism, and leadership. The scholarship contest consists of two parts: 1) The student describing how he/she has tried to display the qualities of a good citizen, and 2) A timed essay.

Ascension Episcopal School

André was chosen by the school and his essay then won on the chapter level and later was named the Southwest Louisiana District and Louisiana State level winner, which is comprised of 43 chapters.

His essay will now compete in the national division (multi-state groups) and if chosen will continue to the national level, where two winners will be chosen. Those winners will then be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend the annual DAR Continental Congress and be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, among other prizes.

André is a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity football team, and the varsity track team, and has maintained a cumulative GPA of 4.0. He plans on attending LSU this fall.

Learn more about the DAR Good Citizens program here.

