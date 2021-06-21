As the week begins showers start to fire up

The start of the work week is looking unsettled with plenty of moisture opening the door for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will get started fairly early in the day and eventually becoming more numerous as we get toward lunch time, with more clouds than sunshine.

A few of the storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

On average the rain totals won't be overly problematic but a couple storms could produce a decent amount over a short amount of time.

This unsettled pattern is going to be the main order of business for the next few days with decent rain chances through Wednesday before the forecast settles down again.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s but the heat index will sit more in the mid to upper 90s and as rain chances drop for the end of the week temperatures will be on the rise.

