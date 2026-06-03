As mosquito season peaks, a pest control expert offers prevention tips

BROUSSARD — Mosquito season is reaching its peak, and pest control professionals say homeowners can take simple steps to reduce the insects around their properties.

Jacob Cohn, CEO of Dave's Pest Control and Arrow Termite and Pest Control, said the timing coincides with increased outdoor activity.

"You're going to notice it more just because it's summer— you're trying to enjoy the outdoors more," Cohn said. "You may be at the pond, the pool."

He said eliminating mosquitoes sometimes requires more than store-bought spray.

"Mosquitoes are actually easy to kill when it comes to the chemical concentration, but it's hard to get the chemical to the mosquito," Cohn said. "So we use our misting systems and backpacks. We use adulticides and we use growth regulators. We also use, in pools of water, some larvicides."

However, for homeowners looking to tackle the mosquitoes on their own, Cohn said the first step is simple: look for still water.

“Mosquitoes love breeding in water. They love, not just ditches, but they love gutter systems," he said. "If you have gutters that need to be cleaned out, you want to have those looked at. You want to pay attention when it rains right outside of your home to how the water pools around your home and if you have proper drainage," he added.

