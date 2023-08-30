As Idalia makes landfall fire danger increases for Acadiana

When we typically talk about impacts from tropical weather it's rare that we mention fire weather, but that's exactly what's happening in Acadiana on Wednesday.

Outflow from the storm will produce steady, north winds for Louisiana which in turn is going to drag a dry air mass back into the region.

Ordinarily this would be welcomed news at the end of August, but this hasn't exactly been an ordinary summer.

Despite getting some scattered showers over the last few days it wasn't nearly enough to pull us out of our drought and it's going to dry up again quickly.

This means that has the winds pick up, and the air dries out we'll be at an increased risk of fire danger for the next couple of days.

A Red Flag Warning is up for almost the entire state, and a statewide burn ban is going to remain firmly in place.

If we are all sensible we can enjoy this breeze and lower humidity as it should be a little more comfortable out there, but if we're not sensible we could be forced to deal with yet another fire.

Temperatures will remain hot over the next few days averaging around 98 the next few afternoons, but the heat index shouldn't be much of a factor.

Spotty showers will return over the weekend and will last into early next week before temperatures build back into the triple digits.

