Zoosiana reveals names of two new lion cubs

The two new lion cubs at Zoosiana have officially been named.

The zoo announced Thursday that the male cub will be named Cypress and the female, Magnolia. Born in May, the two and a half month old cubs are housed at the zoo's lion habitat near the entrance of the park.

Zoosiana asked the public to pick the "purr-fect" names for the cubs. They received more than 600 ideas for names, and narrowed the top three down to Cypress and Magnolia, Iris and Rex, and Nala and Simba. More than 3,500 votes were received for the final three names, and Cypress and Magnolia got about 50% of the vote.

A zoo spokesperson says the cubs are playful and busy exploring their new habitat and take frequent cat naps in their den.

