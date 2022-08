James Bollich, a World War II veteran, was honored on his 101 birthday.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux said," During World War II, he survived the Bataan Death March, a 40-month ordeal during which the Imperial Japanese army forcibly transferred thousands of prisoners of war to camps in the Philippines. I had the opportunity to present Mr. Bollich with several commendations from the local, state, and national governments."

The presentation was followed by a drive-thru birthday celebration.