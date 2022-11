Today is world Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day, and the entire month of November is dedicated to raising awareness.

The cancer typically spreads rapidly and is seldom detected in its early stages, increasing difficulty for victims families.

KATC spoke with the Louisiana Affiliate Chair for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), Katie Bueche, who lost her mother to pancreatic cancer almost three years ago.

Bueche sheds light on the deadliest cause of cancer, Pancreatic.