Words for You: Fundraiser for Festival of Words 2021

Have you ever wanted a poem written just for you? Here is your chance to have a story or poem written by an esteemed author.

The Festival of Words has developed an alternative fundraiser to Word Crawl. Words for You, is a project of commissioned poems, stories, and songs. Under this project, Festival supporters will have the opportunity to commission a work by a favorite author.

How it Works:

1. 45 authors are writing custom works (including Poet Laureates.)

2. Go to festivalofwords.org to begin the process

3. Choose an author to create an original work for you.

4. Make a donation online (see minimum pricing below).

5. Fill out a brief questionnaire about yourself to help the author get started.

6. The writer receives the request and creates a new work, based on the prompts

7. A Virtual Performance of the new works takes place on September 16.

8. NOTE: each author writes only one piece and is not available to be commissioned again.

If you prefer to donate via check, contact Martha below.

VOLUNTEER AUTHORS INCLUDE:

Jessica Alexander, Jack Bedell, Jolie Blanchard, Melissa Bonin, Megan Breaux, Josh Capps, Dominick Cross, Toby Daspit, Margaret Dornaus, Cornelius Eady, Marriah Ferguson, Gina Ferrera, Dennis Formento, Carolyn French, Martha Garner, Charles Claudel Garrett I, Kendra Hamilton, Ava Leavell Haymon, Clemonce Heard, Shya Hebert, Sadie J. Hoagland, Cidra Jackson, Alex PoeticSoul Johnson, Destinyzoe Jones, Jonathan Kline, Michelle Kreamer, Katheryn Krotzer Laborde, Tirashia 'Potencii', Christopher Manes, Bonny McDonald, James 'JK' McDowell, Patrice Melnick, Hailey Menard, Mc'Kaila Miller, Danielle Moroux, Phyllis Nauman, Valentine Pierce, Carol Rice, Denise Rogers, Mona Lisa Saloy, Sandra Sarr, Sue Scheifler, Tim Seibles, Margaret Simon, Ken Waldman, Suzanne Wiltz

DONATIONS:

$50 (minimum) for one original work

$100 (minimum) for a poem by a current or former Poet Laureate

If you are interested, contact Martha at fowmartha@gmail.com or 337-804-2482 or Patrice at festivalwords@gmail.com; 337-254-9695.

Funds raised by Words for You contribute to the 14th annual Festival of Words. The Festival of Words brings established authors from all over the world to Acadiana to give public readings, writing workshops in community centers and public schools during the first week of November. These funds will help to ensure the continued expansion and success of these programs. This year’s festival will feature poet and visual artist Malaika Favorite, musician Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Aimee Nezhukumatahil, award-winning author of "World of Wonders."

