Wild Side Ride & Car Show to donate proceeds to LOPA Foundation

Wild Side Ride & Car Show takes place Saturday, April 22, 2023 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Courtesy Jeep in Breaux Bridge. Louisiana Jeepers and Courtesy Breaux Bridge are teaming up to host the event.

The ride will begin at Courtesy Jeep at 9:30 a.m. and tour St. Martin Parish, returning around 11:30 a.m. for a Car Show. There will be live music by Dylan Aucoin & The Judice Ramblers, food by Cafe Sydnie Mae, kid’s Earth Day crafts .

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the LOPA Foundation. Visit www.WildSideRide.com for more information or find the event on Facebook.