Westminster Christian Academy 8-man football team heading to championship

The Westminster Christian Academy Chargers are on their way to Panama City, Florida to compete in the National High School Tournament this weekend.

Fans, including the entire school, turned out to give the team a proper send-off on Friday afternoon.

Christian school and Christian homeschool teams from across the country compete in the 8-man football tournament each year.

Games begin on Saturday, with the Chargers playing at 7 p.m. in Division 2. The full schedule is below. Games will be streamed on the 8-man Extreme YouTube channel.

More information about the tournament can be found here or on the tournament's Facebook here.

