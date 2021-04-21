Watch out for alligators!

It's that time of year again, when little baby alligators are reminding us that we share southwest Louisiana with these reptiles.

The Port Barre Police Department posted a picture of an officer who caught one of the little buggers "trying to throw some Godzilla attitude."

The baby Officer Lagrange caught was released in Bayou Courtableau, away from town. But the PD took the opportunity to remind everyone to "be careful. Even a little one, like this one, can be dangerous but the bigger ones are most likely out and about as well."

If you see an alligator the best thing is to leave them alone. If they're in an area where they might be in danger, or might endanger children or pets, you can call your local Wildlife and Fisheries Office to report them. There is a list of people approved to remove nuisance alligators. For more information about reporting an alligator or calling a nuisance alligator hunter, click here.

Here's the PBPD post: