Virtual cooking experience part of KRVS fundraiser

A fundraiser by KRVS is giving those who donate a virtual cooking experience.

With your donation, you and three friends get access to a cooking lesson by award-winning chef, author, and tv host Lidia Bastianich.

They'll send you the menu and ingredients to make it happen from the comfort of your own home.

"You'll have all the ingredients for a three-course meal," explained Pat Mould, interim station manager at KRVS. "So it's going to be a fun Zoom activity. You can follow along, you can actually get into group rooms with other friends. We just think it's a fun way to spend a great meal with friends and family."

For more information and to sign up for the class, visit KRVS.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel