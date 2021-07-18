Ville Platte All-Stars are moving on to championship round

Regional 12u baseball teams made their way to Ville Platte over the weekend.

The Franklin Fire Department and St. Mary Parish Police escorted the Franklin Boys 12u All-Star Baseball Team Saturday afternoon.

The team competed in the regional tournament in Ville Platte today.

Their team says, "It's very important to get the parents and to get the kids back, it is basically like a reunion, and very good for us."

The other Acadiana team, the Ville Platte All-Stars, won, and are now moving to the championship round after a 20-10 victory on Saturday.

