Vietnam war veterans honored

Posted at 1:51 PM, May 04, 2023
Vietnam veterans were honored today at the Robicheaux Center in Lafayette.

The "Welcome Home" ceremony was hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American revolution - Lafayette.

War vets in attendance were presented with Lapel Pins as a token of appreciation for their service.

"Service to Country is probably the best service you can have. Whether the war was popular or not, we still had a lot of people volunteering for service in this Countries military. Unfortunately we a wall in D.C. with over 58, 000 names on it for those that served but didn't come home. I knew that if I didn't die on the days mission, I was on tomorrows mission," Ret. Col. U.S. Air Force, Chuck Debellevue said.

