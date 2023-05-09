Vermilion River and Bayou Teche Pump Station to see $550k in improvements

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. — For over 40 years, the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District Pump Station in Krotz Springs has controlled the flow of fresh water from the Atchafalaya River to the Bayou Teche and Vermilion River. The amount of water that has been pumped, alongside the age of the equipment, calls for more than routine maintenance for the Teche-Vermilion Pump Station, according to the Water District.

The Water District will be waterproofing the bricks that surround the pump station starting this fall. Waterproofing the bricks is necessary due to excessive moisture and wear and tear. Constant moisture rusted the metal framework that holds the bricks in place. The dampness also damaged the mortar and bricks in isolated places, officials report.

“We periodically reseal the bricks to stop moisture from getting in, but now it needs more than resealing,” said Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District Executive Director Donald Sagrera. “This project is in addition to maintenance we have to perform on regular basis.”

In addition to waterproofing the bricks, the following will be sandblasted and repainted: the overhead crane used to clean the pump bays and trash rakes outside the station, the railings and the trash rakes themselves. The project is expected to cost an estimated $550,000, according to the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District.

Electrical upgrades, such as wiring between the control room and pumps, will be completed. To keep the Vermilion River and Bayou Teche clean and safe, while the station is pumping water, the massive pumps are constantly monitored for oil and motor temperature, oil pressure, amps they are drawing, and flow measurement. This new technology will send alerts, provide automatic shutoff and restart functions at the site and will be an upgrade to existing conditions.