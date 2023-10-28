Woman hit by car dies of her injuries

A woman who went into the street after her dogs were hit by a car was hit by a car herself.

Kaplan Police said the crash happened last week on La. 14, near the Sunnyside Motel. It was about 9 p.m.

The woman owned two little dogs, who had run into the street and been hit by a car, police said. She was trying to pick up the dogs when another vehicle came along, police say.

The driver didn't see the woman in time and hit her. The victim died the following day at a hospital, police say. The dogs also died.

That area of the highway isn't well-lit, and the woman wasn't wearing anything reflective. The driver of the vehicle wasn't ticketed because of those circumstances, police say.

We're just waiting on identification of the victim, and then we'll update the story.