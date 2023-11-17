VPSO warns of yet another scam

There's a new scam making the rounds in Vermilion Parish, says Sheriff Mike Couvillon.

A local veterinarian’s office was telephoned by someone claiming to be from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, from an anonymous phone number.

This caller asked for a certain employee and gave the name of Captain Drew Davis, badge number 5011. The suspect proceeded to tell the employee that he was calling because the employee had been summoned to court in reference to an animal breeding case and failed to show up. The caller advised that they needed to pay $700 immediately or they would be arrested.

The sheriff's office will never call you to ask you to pay a fine or a bond over the phone, Couvillon said.

Couvillon said that in this day and age of technology, scams are becoming more and more frequent, and scammers continuously try new ideas. He added that if anyone receives a telephone call in reference to a demand for money, credit card or bank routing numbers, Green Dot cards, or any other variation of a card where money can be added and a number given to someone, it is a scam and you should hang up the phone.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon said that you should never give out any of your personal information to anyone on the phone if you are not 100% sure of who you are speaking to.