Vermilion Parish native returns back to her roots as principal of new school

Maurice, La. There’s a new school coming to Vermilion Parish. In 2025, Vermilion Academy Charter Academy will open its doors for students in the area.

For Vermilion parish native Patricia Thibodeaux, being a vessel for students is her top priority.

“I consider this an opportunity to come back home to do what my life's calling has been and that's to work, teach, educate students and make a difference in their lives,” Patricia said.

After 34 years of being an educator, she’s returning back to her roots as principal of the new Vermilion Charter Academy school.

This school is currently under construction and is located in Maurice on the corner of highway 92. This two-story school was created with the hopes of alleviating some of the overcrowding in the area.

"The charter school gives parents in Vermilion Parish the opportunity to make a choice. Allowing parents to make a choice for their students so that they can say that they have input and that they are allowed to have opportunities,” she said.

The Vermilion Charter Academy is a tuition-free public school educating students in kindergarten through ninth grade. The school is a member of the charter schools USA family of schools, providing students with a robust curriculum, parent involvement, personalized learning plans, and much more.

According to Patricia, the goal is to have roughly 900 students enrolled by August 2024. As of December, there are an estimated 720 completed applications.

The school is expected to be up and running by July 2025. Principal Thibodeaux is already excited for this next chapter.

"We have our motto of strong minds and good hearts and so, that is the one thing we hope to instill in every student that is going to be in the building,” Patricia.

