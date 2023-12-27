Three shot in Abbeville drive-by; police asking for information

Three men were wounded, two critically, in a drive-by shooting Christmas evening in Abbeville.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Eighth Street around 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they found two men who needed medical care, and were told that family members had transported a third man to the hospital before they arrived.

Witnesses told police that four people were sitting in a vehicle outside the home when another vehicle drove up and someone started shooting high-caliber rounds. Three of the four were wounded, police say.

Two of them, a 19-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, are in the ICU, and a third man, a 31-year-old man, was treated and release.

The next morning, deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, found the suspect vehicle. It was a car that had been reported stolen out of Beaumont, Texas. The vehicle was picked up and transported to the Abbeville Police Department where it was processed for evidence.

This case is still actively under investigation and Chief Hardy is asking the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.