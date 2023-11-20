Schedule for trash collection in Vermilion Parish released

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Vermilion Parish officials have announced the schedule for Waste Connections garbage collection over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Parish residents who normally have garbage pickup on Thursday, November 23, 2023, will not have their garbage picked up until Friday, November 24, 2023.

Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday, November 24, 2023, will have their garbage picked up on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury asks that you put your garbage out the night before.

Regular garbage collection will resume on Monday, November 27, 2023, officials say.