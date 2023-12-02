Lawsuit claims Abbeville’s district maps denies equal representation to voters

Abbeville, La. - This week, a federal judge granted Louisiana a two week extension to redraw their congressional map to comply with the voting rights act. However in Abbeville, there are no plans to redraw their district map despite allegations from the Vermilion Parish NAACP chapter and the Southern Poverty Law Center that it violates the fourteenth amendment.

In mid-October, Vermilion Parish NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuitto block the Abbeville city council approved redistricting map. The lawsuit claims that Abbeville city council knowingly enacted a malapportioned map that dilutes the voting power of District B residents, which includes members of the Vermilion Parish NAACP.

“They went ahead and kept the same map which negatively impacted our plaintiffs, the NAACP chapter of the Vermilion Parish who have members in District B. Their votes are going to count less than the votes of other people,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Staff Attorney Ahmed Soussi who sued the city of Abbeville.

For Abbeville residents like Nadea Comeaux, this issue goes far beyond her. This issue impacts future generations. “Growing up knowing our culture, our history, that’s definitely offensive to me and anyone that our votes could possibly not be heard or counted,” she said. Nadea later went on to say that she wants this issue resolved in a timely manner. “I have children and grandchildren and I want their voices to be heard as well,” Nadea said.

The fourteenth amendment of the U.S. constitution requires districts, regardless of location, to provide equal representation and voting power of all citizens.

In December 2022, the Abbeville city voted unanimously not to redesign the district map, insisting that the 2022 census results were invalid and did not produce a “substantial variation.”

In a statement sent to KATC back in October, Abbeville mayor said, “We made our decision to keep the current districts based on the data and in good faith that we had the support of the community that has entrusted us to lead the city. She later goes on to say, “this issue is now in the hands of the court.”

“When you see how much work the Vermilion Parish NAACP does in Abbeville, you want to fight harder to make sure that they get an equitable map because of all the equity and sweat equity, not just their members but all people in Abbeville, " Ahmed said.

The lawsuit is under litigation.