Kicking off the holiday season Cajun style

Abbeville, La. - Over the weekend, residents from Vermilion Parish came together in Abbeville to celebrate Cajun Christmas.

Due to weather concerns, the celebration took place on Sunday, December 10th instead of Saturday, December 9th.

Despite the frosty temperatures, more than 100 people attended the event and received tons of candy, toys, and business merch.

Many familiar faces participated in the parade such as Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White, Chief Mike Hardy, the Abbeville dance team, the Abbeville marching band, Sheriff-elect Eddie Langlinas and many more.

In true Louisiana fashion, Mayor White and her family wore crawfish-style skirts with Christmas lights, ornaments, and decorations.

The parade started at 5:30 pm and ended around 7 pm. Abbeville residents are already looking forward to next year.