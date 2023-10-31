Giant Omelette Festival schedule of events

The City of Abbeville is hosting its 39th Annual Giant Omelette Celebration. The celebration takes place November 4 and 5 with the giant omelette being cooked on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Below is a schedule of events:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Antique Implement viewing

9:00 am - Vermilion Parish Schools Lâche Pas Classes Fiddlers & French Immersion Students

10:00 am - "Fit for French" 2-mile Fun Walk

10:00 am - 12:30 pm - Katie & Jonno

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Arts & Crafts Show

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Food Show

10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Kids World -Games & Activities

12:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Drew Landry and Friends

1:30 pm - Tractor "Egg Cracking" competition (Adults only)

3:00 - 5:00 - Bruce Daigrepont

3:30 - Author, Sheila Hebert-Collins, will be reading one of her seven Cajun Fairy Tales on Saturday at 3:30 in the Cultural Center. Jacques et la Canne a Sucre (Jack and the Sugar Cane Stalk) will be presented along with Cajun songs and activities. Plan for a 30-minute time slot. Books will be available for purchase.

5:00 p.m. - Festival Closes - See you tomorrow!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023

6:00 am - Giant Omelette Ride Registration. www.latrail.org

8:00 am - Jr. Auxilliary of Abbeville Courir de L'Omelette 5K Run

9:00 am - Official Mass - St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Antique Car/Implement viewing

9:00 am - 4:30 pm -Arts & Crafts Show

9:00 am - 4:30 pm - Food Show

10:00 - 1:00 - The Has Beans

1:00 pm -Procession of Chefs and Eggs

1:15-TABASCO© Girls Dance Team (Concord Street)

1:20- French Immersion students of LeBlanc Elementary School

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - Fa Tras Local Cajun Band

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - Omelette Preparation & Serving

4:30 - Festival Closes See you next year!!

PROCESSION OF CHEFS:

Members of the Giant Omelette Celebration march through the streets of Abbeville to greet the crowd. The procession is held on Sunday afternoon and is a sign that the cooking is about to begin.

The "chefs" lead the procession down Concord Street to the 12' skillet. Then....let the cracking begin!!

French Bread provided by Poupart's Bakery is part of the procession. It is cut and served with the Omelette. Poupart Bakery, Inc., Lafayette, LA. is the only bakery in Louisiana that carries cakes, cookies, French pastries, and French bread. They deliver to many of the finest restaurants and stores in Southwest Louisiana from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge.