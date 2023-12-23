Former deputy convicted of child rape sentenced to life

Abbeville, La. - Former Vermilion Parish Deputy Sheriff Bryan Kibodeaux was sentenced after being convicted of sexually abusing three children.

On Thursday, December 21st, 2023, Kibodeaux was sentenced to two life sentences without parole for First Degree Rapes, plus 125 years for five additional counts. The counts include four counts of molestation and one count of sexual battery. The life sentences and five counts are consecutive.

The mother of two survivors said they are trying their best to put this incident behind them. “I do think justice was served today and then some. We are very very proud and pleased with everything that's happened,” she said.

Back in 2019, we reported that Kibodeaux, 42 at the time, was accused in an indictment of sex crimes against three different children.

At the time of his arrest, Vermilion Sheriff’s officials confirmed that Kibodeaux had almost 18 years of service with the agency and had been terminated.