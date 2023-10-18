Former deputy convicted of child rape faces life, plus up to 495 years

A former Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy was convicted this week on child rape charges.

Three young victims testified against Bryan Dawayne Kibodeaux at trial, and a judge found him guilty of two counts first-degree rape, sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.

The alleged crimes took place between 2016 and 2019.

“All three girls bravely testified in this case, and we and the families are very happy with the result. This offender will not be able to do this to any other little girls in Vermilion Parish or anywhere else,” said Celeste White, who prosecuted the case for the District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Don Landry praised her work and the work of the staff in the case.

“These types of cases are difficult on everyone involved, from the victims and their families to our prosecutors and staff. Celeste White did a fantastic job of presenting difficult evidence in a professional way which resulted in this conviction. The result of this conviction is that a dangerous sexual predator is going to be sent to prison for a very long time and will not be able to commit this type of offense against little girls," Landry said.

Sentencing will take place in December, with Kibodeaux facing up to two life sentences on the First Degree Rapes, and from 125-495 years on the other charges.

Back in 2019, we reported that Kibodeaux, 42 at the time, was accused in an indictment of sex crimes against three different children.

At the time of his arrest, Vermilion Sheriff’s officials confirmed that Kibodeaux had almost 18 years of service with the agency and had been terminated.

State Police told us the investigation began on January 24, 2019, when Investigators with SVU received a complaint involving the sexual abuse of a child in Vermilion Parish. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Kibodeaux as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On February 5, 2019, Investigators executed a search warrant at Kibodeaux’s residence in Abbeville. He has been in jail since that time.