Community clean-up is helping promote change

Abbeville, La. - Looking to make a difference in your community? The fourth annual city clean-up is taking place this weekend and they need your help to make it a success!

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a new neighbor, you can still participate in making the city cleaner, greener, and more beautiful.

Nikia LeBlanc, the owner of The Math Depot, an affordable math tutoring and aftercare center for children is hosting tomorrow’s event. The Math Depot and community sponsors are teaming up for this community cleanup project.

“I just wanted to do something positive for the community and bring everybody together,” LeBlanc tells us. "we're hoping that people will see what we’re doing and it promotes change and encourages others to take part in our efforts in keeping the community safe.”

Looking to join in on the fun? The community clean-up is scheduled for Saturday morning, October 28 in Abbeville, Louisiana. Volunteers are expected to arrive at The Christian Service Center, located at 701 Chevis Street, Abbeville, La by eight in the morning.

Following the welcome meeting, the volunteers will be divided into groups and assigned cleaning up routes at local parks, streets, and public spaces. Organizers encourage all volunteers to come dressed in weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes. Cleaning supplies will be provided but volunteers are welcomed to bring their own.

