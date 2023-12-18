Avid biker? How Abbeville is making the streets safer for you

Abbeville, La. - The city of Abbeville is getting a face lift. Last week Thursday and Friday, volunteers and crews in Abbeville were making more visible crosswalks, repainting intersections, and more parking spaces near the courthouse.

The Complete Street Demonstration initiative was granted after the city of Abbeville inherited the roads from the department of transportation. The demonstration is a temporary solution to test out new concepts/designs near the courthouse. Following the 30 days, the public will decide whether they should keep or alter some of the changes.

This demonstration is aimed at calming traffic, enhancing safety, and promoting alternative transportation modes. One major feature is the implementation of a bike lane. The city plans on turning a two lane street into one to accommodate for the bike lane. Another change is regarding parking near the courthouse. The city is requiring all drivers to reverse into a parking space instead of parking head in. Mayor White says reversing into a parking space allows drivers to see in front of them and reduces the risk of accidents.

“I’ve talked to people who live in Abbeville who bike to work or bike to Schucks and making it safer for them and knowing there’s a designated safe for them that is protected is really important and it knows that their hobby and way to get around is important to us and it’s important to the city and so is their safety,” said Amelia Gabor, Special Initiative Coordinator at CPEX.

For Executive Director Lauren Trahan, having a bike lane goes far beyond safety. The addition of a bike lane is a confidence booster for those transitioning back into society.

“Some of our parole’s will come and ride their bikes over here to get their resumes and update their work skills and so, it’s just safer for them to be able to have their own lane that they can ride in and feel comfortable in getting from point a to point b,” Trahan said.

The Nehemiah Project, a non-profit organization, works to revitalize Acadiana by uplifting the community with career and financial planning, education courses, and working with residents on parole.

“It’s one thing to see progress moving so quickly in the community,” Trahan said.

The mayor of Abbeville knows all too well the importance of safety in her neighborhood. “It was very important for us to test out some concepts on how we might reprogram these streets to make it better for everyone who needs to use them,” Mayor Roslyn White said.

You can find the survey throughout the community, on Facebook, or you can email ideas@iloveabbeville.com.The city will use feedback from the demonstration to improve bike and pedestrian safety in the area when roads are resurfaced in the new year.